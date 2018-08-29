Man reported missing in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who hasn’t been heard from in a year and may be in the Peace Region.

According to RCMP Constable Chad Neustaeter, 29-year-old Brian Wied was declared missing earlier today.

Cst. Neustater said that Wied’s mother has not spoken with him for a year and tried to message Brian over Facebook three days ago but has not received any response and believes him to be missing.

Wied is thought to be in the Fort St John/Dawson Creek Tumbler Ridge area of B.C.

Wied is described as Caucasian, standing 6’3”/190 centimetres tall, weighing 200 lbs./91 kg, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of his surname in large letters on his forearm, and a tattoo of a Christian Cross on his shoulder and upper arm.

Wied is not known to be in possession of a vehicle, but does have a German Shepherd dog named Marley that is said to go everywhere with him.

If you have any information about Brian Wied or his location, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca. You do not have to give your name, address, or telephone number.