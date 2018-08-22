Man reported missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

21-year-old Daryn Middleton was reported missing on Wednesday morning. He was last seen in the Meadowview neighbourhood of Grande Prairie on August 18th.

Middleton is described as Caucasian, standing 6’2” tall, weighing 145 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

There is a concern for Middleton’s well-being, and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.