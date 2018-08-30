Man running from Alaska to Florida passing through Fort St. John this Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Run Pete Run! A man who has made it his goal to run from Alaska to Florida will be making his way through the Energetic City this Saturday.

American born Peter Kostelnick is in the 30th day of his historically long journey. The man is running 40-70 miles per day and hopes to reach Key West, Florida by early November.

Kostelnick, who was in Pink Mountain this morning, will be one of the first ever to run the entirety of the Alaska Highway. Two years ago Kostelnick broke the world record for running across America in just 42 days, six hours and 30 minutes, beating the previous record by four whole days. He has also won the Badwater 135 twice, a race regarded as the “toughest footrace on the planet.”

Kostelnick’s current run is completely self-supported which means he is pushing a stroller with his gear and food. He also enjoys company so residents are encouraged to join his run as he passes through Fort St. John.

Residents can track Kostelnick’s location via his Strava on petesfeetaa.com. Anyone interested in learning more on his journey can click here.

