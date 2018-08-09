Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray to begin giving school tours

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School will begin giving tours of the facility starting August 14th.

All school tours will run between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. beginning at the school’s main office.

Tour dates are shown below :

August 14th

August 15th

August 16th

August 17th

August 20th

August 21st

August 22nd

August 28th

August 29th

August 30th

The school will also begin accepting student registration at that time. Parents looking to register their children at Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray must bring their birth certificate and proof of residence when signing up.

Related Stories