Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray to begin giving school tours

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Community School will begin giving tours of the facility starting August 14th.
All school tours will run between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. beginning at the school’s main office.
Tour dates are shown below :
- August 14th
- August 15th
- August 16th
- August 17th
- August 20th
- August 21st
- August 22nd
- August 28th
- August 29th
- August 30th
The school will also begin accepting student registration at that time. Parents looking to register their children at Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray must bring their birth certificate and proof of residence when signing up.
