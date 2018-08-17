Mayors Ackerman and Bumstead seeking re-election this fall

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman and Dawson Creek mayor Dale Bumstead have both confirmed they’ll be seeking re-election in this fall’s upcoming municipal elections.

Mayor Ackerman confirmed that she’ll be looking to be elected for a third term as Mayor of Fort St. John on October 20th.

Ackerman was first elected to Fort St. John City Council in 2005 and was elected mayor by a margin of 60 votes against Don Irwin in 2011.

After her first three-year term, she won re-election by acclamation in 2014.

Ackerman said in an interview today that, despite rumours so far no one has come forward to explicitly say they’ll also be seeking the mayor’s chair, nor have they come to ask her about what the position entails.

Meanwhile, Dawson Creek mayor Dale Bumstead announced that he’ll be putting his hat in the ring in a post on his Facebook group.

Bumstead was elected mayor in a 2013 byelection when former mayor Mike Bernier resigned to seek the nomination as Peace River South MLA in that year’s provincial election, before also being re-elected by acclamation in 2014’s municipal election.

Bumstead said that so far, he’s heard from his fellow council members that councillors Shaely Wilbur and Cheryl Shuman will be running for re-election on Council, while councillor Terry McFadyen has indicated to Bumstead that he will be stepping down at the end of his second term.

He said that at this point, he hasn’t heard whether councillors Mark Rogers, Charlie Parslow, or Paul Gevatkoff will also be running for re-election.