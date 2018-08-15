Ministry says cleanup operations nearly complete after condensate truck fire on Highway 29

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Officials with the Ministry of Environment say that cleanup operations are nearly complete after a tanker truck carrying condensate rolled over and burst into flames on Tuesday.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that the crash happened on Tuesday morning shortly before 8:00 a.m., when the truck – which was carrying roughly 40,000 litres of petroleum condensate – was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

The driver was airlifted to a Vancouver hospital while members of the Hudson’s Hope Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The Ministry of Environment said in a release that all fire activity at the scene of the incident was extinguished Tuesday night.

The responding Environmental Emergency Response Officer spoke with CANUTEC and the Transport Canada Dangerous Goods inspector to ensure an inspection is prepared prior to the removal of the tanker, which is expected to occur on Thursday.

A vacuum truck removed 9,000 L of product from the tanker, and a second vacuum truck was scheduled to remove the remaining product some time today.

The Ministry said that no further updates on the incident are expected.

