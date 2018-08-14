Motocross races cap off action-packed weekend in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — It was an action-packed weekend at the Fort St. John Motocross track, as the Peace Motocross Association held a rescheduled weekend of racing.

Close to 200 motocross racers shredded up the two-kilometre dirt track this past Saturday for the day of racing.

The top three riders in each class after both of the racing day’s motos, along with their points, are as follows:

MX2 Expert:

Spencer Cage – 47 Adam Haycock – 45 Dylan Johnson – 38

MX2 Intermediate:

Timber Wuthrich – 50 Braden Gunther – 44 Riley Sorenson – 38

MX2 Junior:

Rhys Hopson – 50 Brady Lawlor – 44 Nicholas Wuthrich – 40

MX2 Novice:

Richard MacLellan – 45 Kyle Lessard – 45 Logan Finnebraaten – 44

MX3 Expert:

Erik Harvey – 50 Lee Mundt – 42 Tim Doll – 42

MX3 Intermediate:

Jayden Bouchard – 45 Braden Gunther – 41 Calvin Yanishewski – 40

MX3 Junior:

Bryan Simmons – 47 Rhys Hopson – 40 Brady Lawlor – 40

MX3 Novice:

Cody Somers – 50 Zac Billard – 44 Michelle Mazur – 38

Schoolboy:

Logan Fowler – 47 Kiegan Dodd – 45 Tyrel Conley – 42

Ladies:

Caslynd Plante – 50 Hayley Wuthrich – 42 Michelle Mazur – 42

80cc (aged 7-11):

Carter Roberts – 47 Nathan Sendziak – 41 Reece Sorenson – 40

80cc (aged 12-16):

Hunter McFadden – 50 Tegan Pomeroy – 38 Addison Marcy – 33

Vet Master:

Lee Mundt – 47 Russell Fraser – 47 Clint Toews – 40

Vet Junior:

Clint Pastor – 50 Shawn Coalby – 42 Simon Jean – 40

Youth:

Erik Harvey – 50 Tim Doll – 44 Adam Haycock – 40

65cc:

Drew Roberts – 50 Jayden Ostaszewski – 44 Hunter McAstocker – 38

Supermini:

Hunter McFadden – 47 Teron Anderson – 47 Nathan Sendziak – 40

50cc (aged 7-9):

Marshall Krafczyk – 47 Easton Rouble – 43 Ayden Smilar – 42

50cc Intermediate (aged 4-6):

Tanner Decker – 47 Hunter Stephen – 45 Roc Fraser – 37

50cc Beginner (aged 4-6):

Lincoln Lessard – 50 Ella-Mae Wuthrich – 38 Bentley Banks – 37

