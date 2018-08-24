Mounties conduct raid at Ridge View townhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the RCMP conducted a raid at a home in the Ridge View Townhouse complex on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday, several officers were seen outside of one of the townhouse units located in the 8500-block of 85th Avenue in Fort St. John.

One of the officers was seen wearing a hazmat suit, while other officers were seen inside the unit being investigated.

When asked to comment on the nature of the raid, a member of the RCMP at the scene said that it was part of an active investigation but declined further comment.

When reached, the Fort St. John RCMP’s watch desk also would not comment on the incident, saying that the lead investigator would need to be consulted before any further details could be released.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.