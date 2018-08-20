MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the current wildfire situation in B.C.

Bob’s Weekly Report

After a recent event in Prince George, I was travelling north along Hart Highway when the skies turned a dark red. It was only 6:00 p.m. but the heavy smoke from the nearby wildfires made it feel like it was closer to midnight.

It was an eerie feeling and a strong reminder of the powerful, unpredictable nature of these wildfires.

With nearly 600 wildfires burning across the province, on August 15 the BC government declared a provincial state of emergency. The federal government has also received and accepted the province’s request for assistance.

I have been in contact with my provincial counterpart MLA John Rustad and with my colleague MP Todd Doherty to keep up to date on the status of the fires in our neighbouring regions and to offer any support I can.

With many residents still trying to recover from last year’s devastating fires, I know many are concerned about what this latest round of wildfires will mean for their communities.

There are currently thousands of firefighters and contractors from across the province, Canada, and around the world who have come to British Columbia to help fight these fires.

I want to extend my sincere appreciation to all first responders who are working so tirelessly to protect our communities and keep our residents safe.

Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do. You have all put your lives on the line to protect us and we are eternally grateful.

I also want to thank all the volunteers who are helping to support those who have had to evacuate their homes.

To those living in communities that have been affected by these fires, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I urge everyone to continue to listen to evacuation orders, to be prepared to leave if needed and to have a plan in place in case of an emergency.

Most importantly, stay safe.

Bob Zimmer

Member of Parliament

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies