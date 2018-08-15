MP Zimmer meeting Fort St. John and Taylor constituents for coffee today

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer is hosting a pair of informal meetings with constituents in Fort St. John and Taylor on Wednesday.

Zimmer will be holding the two gatherings as part of his “Meet Your MP for Coffee” tour.

He explained that he began the informal meetings last year, and decided to repeat the tour because of its success.

“I’ve done a lot where I meet with city councils or band councils in towns and communities that I represent, but it’s just nice to get back to regular folks just having a coffee and asking questions,” said Zimmer. “Some feel more comfortable asking a question in this kind of format than instead of coming into my office.”

Zimmer will be meeting with Fort St. John constituents at the Canadian Grind on 100th Avenue from 9:30 to 11:00, before another meeting in Taylor at Lone Wolf Golf Club from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Future dates of the tour include stops in Chetwynd at the Crazy Beanz Bistro in the Chetwynd Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and in Hudson’s Hope at the Sportsman’s Inn from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on September 4th.

