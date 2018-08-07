Napoleon murder case to resume today

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The man accused of murdering a Blueberry River First Nations woman just over four years ago is set to appear in court in Fort St. John today.

Leon Wokeley is facing charges of second-degree murder, indecency to human remains, and arson in connection with the death of Pamela Napoleon in the summer of 2014 before allegedly burning her body inside a cabin near Buick.

At an arraignment hearing in May, Wokeley pleaded not guilty to all three charges he’s facing, electing to go to trial by judge alone.

Wokeley’s defense lawyer Georges Rivard also said that his client would be waiving his right to a preliminary hearing where Wokeley would be able to challenge some of the evidence gathered by police, and to instead proceed directly to trial. Rivard said that his client decided against the preliminary hearing and to proceed directly to trial to avoid any further delays.

Wokeley’s trial is set to resume at the Fort St. John Law Courts at 10:00 a.m.

