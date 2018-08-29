13 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Denny Morrison competing in Calgary on Oct.19th. Photo Courtesy: Patrick Godbout of Speed Skating Canada.
Skate with Olympians tomorrow at the Pomeroy Sport Centre

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Fort St. John will have the chance to experience something that most people could only dream about at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

That something is sharing the ice with a group of Canadian Olympians. The Canadian Olympic Team, who is in Fort St. John right now, is holding an official meet and greet with residents of the Energetic City from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

At the meet and greet, residents will be encouraged to lace up skates and get on the ice with the Olympians. If residents don’t have their own skates, they can borrow a pair of speed skates from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club.

Residents must bring helmets and gloves if they wish to participate. Skate aids and strollers will not be allowed on the ice.

Olympians will be available for autographs as well as pictures during the skate.

John Luke Kieper

