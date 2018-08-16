22.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 16, 2018
A photo of Trans Mountain provided by Kinder Morgan Canada and EVRAZ, May 2, 2017.
NEB allows Trans Mountain to begin construction on parts of pipeline expansion
Canadian Press

NEB allows Trans Mountain to begin construction on parts of pipeline expansion

Canadian Press

CALGARY, A.B. – The National Energy Board says Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC can start construction on sections of its pipeline expansion between Alberta and British Columbia.

The NEB says in a statement that Trans Mountain has met all applicable pre-construction condition requirements for so-called segments one to four from the Edmonton terminal to its Darfield pump station near Kamloops, B.C.

The board says it has approved more than 96 percent of the detailed route for these pipeline segments.

The NEB says Trans Mountain can begin construction, including clearing right of way _ subject to other government permits and regulations.

It says two active hearings remain for these segments and construction for work that relates to the hearings is not permitted while they’re pending.

The NEB says 72 percent of the entire detailed route has been approved for the pipeline, and hearings for the final segment are scheduled to begin in Chilliwack, B.C., in October.

