NEB approves NOVA Gas Transmission’s Northwest Mainline Loop

CALGARY, A.B. – The National Energy Board announced on Monday that it has approved a request by NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. to build its proposed 23-kilometre Northwest Mainline Loop natural gas pipeline.

Yesterday’s decision follows a written public hearing in which three Indigenous groups and Environment and Climate Change Canada participated.

The Project will be located on Provincial Crown land within Treaty 8 territory and will parallel existing disturbance for the entire Project route. Once constructed, all new above-ground facilities will be located within a fenced area.

In making its decision, the Board says it considered the evidence presented by all parties and included 15 conditions related to, among others, construction activities, safety measures and standards, environmental monitoring, caribou habitat restoration and Indigenous matters.

As part of its regular oversight, NEB staff will monitor NGTL’s activities throughout the lifecycle of the Project to ensure the company adheres to Board conditions and all applicable regulatory requirements for the safe operation of the facility and protection of the environment.

