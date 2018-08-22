21.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
#10 Logan Kimmie scoring the Trackers fourth goal of the game vs the Braves on Jan.27th. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.
NEBC Trackers release training camp schedule for 2018-2019 season
Sports

NEBC Trackers release training camp schedule for 2018-2019 season

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Trackers released their training camp schedule for the upcoming 2018-2019 season.

The camp takes place from August 24th to the 26th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre and will feature practices as well as scrimmages.

Trackers head coach Gerard Dicaire explained that the camp will feature approximately 44 players born between 2001 and 2003. Dicaire added that while the team lost two 17-year-olds, impact players Connor Bowie and Johnny Harrington as well as many more key components, they should still be competitive.

“We lost some key components from last year but I mean from previous year we had eight fifteen-year-olds, so we’re looking for those returning guys who are a year older with a year under their belts to step up and take over that workload,” said Dicaire.

Dicaire mentioned that this year’s camp will be very similar to previous years. The camp will see athletes practice skating, do battle drills and an endurance test where they will have to run three miles in under 22 minutes.

“Last year we put the kids through pretty upbeat practices, lots of battle drills and then we kick in an endurance test. Nothing to do with hockey but we make them do a three-mile run and it just goes to show who will grind it out. It’s not sport specific, it’s more of a mental test than anything.”

Registration for the camp is between 4:30 and 5:15 p.m. on August 24th. Residents looking for more information on the camp can email gdicaire82@gmail.com.

If you are interested in registering for the camp click here.

Advertisement

Tryout Camp Schedule 2018-19 Season:

Aug 24th       Fri           Pre-registration   4:30-5:15     Studio Across From Gym

 

                     Fri Practice Group 1     6:00-7:15pm                West Ice   

Advertisement

 

                     Fri Practice Group 2     7:30-8:45pm                West Ice

 

Aug 25th       Sat      Practice Group 1     9:00-10:15am               West Ice

 

                     Sat Practice Group 2     10:30-11:45am           West Ice

 

                     Sat          Track Dry Land   ( 3 Mile Run ) Bert Bowes  

                                     Group 1 12:30-1:10

                                     Group 2 1:15-1:55

 

                     Sat          Parent Meeting  2:15-3:00pm     Studio Across From Gym

 

                     Sat Game 3:30-4:15pm       Game 1 White vs Blue West Ice  

            

                     Sat Game 4:30-5:15pm       Game 2 Red vs Blue West Ice   

 

                     Sat Game 5:30-6:15pm       Game 3 Red vs White West Ice

 

Aug 26th       Sun     Game 9:00-9:45am       Game 4 Blue vs Red        West Ice

 

                     Sun Game 945-10:30am      Game 5 Blue vs White West Ice

 

                     Sun Game 1045-11:30am    Game 6 White vs Red West Ice

 

                     Sun Interviews/Releases     1:00-3:00pm Studio Across From Gym

 

                     Sun Final Camp Game             3:30-5:45pm                         West Ice

 

                     Sun Interviews/Releases       6:00pm Studio Across From Gym

 

**Teams and groups assigned at registration.  All practices and games will be at the Pomeroy Sports Center FSJ**

John Luke Kieper

