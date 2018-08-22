NEBC Trackers release training camp schedule for 2018-2019 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Trackers released their training camp schedule for the upcoming 2018-2019 season.

The camp takes place from August 24th to the 26th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre and will feature practices as well as scrimmages.

Trackers head coach Gerard Dicaire explained that the camp will feature approximately 44 players born between 2001 and 2003. Dicaire added that while the team lost two 17-year-olds, impact players Connor Bowie and Johnny Harrington as well as many more key components, they should still be competitive.

“We lost some key components from last year but I mean from previous year we had eight fifteen-year-olds, so we’re looking for those returning guys who are a year older with a year under their belts to step up and take over that workload,” said Dicaire.

Dicaire mentioned that this year’s camp will be very similar to previous years. The camp will see athletes practice skating, do battle drills and an endurance test where they will have to run three miles in under 22 minutes.

“Last year we put the kids through pretty upbeat practices, lots of battle drills and then we kick in an endurance test. Nothing to do with hockey but we make them do a three-mile run and it just goes to show who will grind it out. It’s not sport specific, it’s more of a mental test than anything.”

Registration for the camp is between 4:30 and 5:15 p.m. on August 24th. Residents looking for more information on the camp can email gdicaire82@gmail.com.

If you are interested in registering for the camp click here.

Tryout Camp Schedule 2018-19 Season:

Aug 24th Fri Pre-registration 4:30-5:15 Studio Across From Gym

Fri Practice Group 1 6:00-7:15pm West Ice

Fri Practice Group 2 7:30-8:45pm West Ice

Aug 25th Sat Practice Group 1 9:00-10:15am West Ice

Sat Practice Group 2 10:30-11:45am West Ice

Sat Track Dry Land ( 3 Mile Run ) Bert Bowes

Group 1 12:30-1:10

Group 2 1:15-1:55

Sat Parent Meeting 2:15-3:00pm Studio Across From Gym

Sat Game 3:30-4:15pm Game 1 White vs Blue West Ice

Sat Game 4:30-5:15pm Game 2 Red vs Blue West Ice

Sat Game 5:30-6:15pm Game 3 Red vs White West Ice

Aug 26th Sun Game 9:00-9:45am Game 4 Blue vs Red West Ice

Sun Game 945-10:30am Game 5 Blue vs White West Ice

Sun Game 1045-11:30am Game 6 White vs Red West Ice

Sun Interviews/Releases 1:00-3:00pm Studio Across From Gym

Sun Final Camp Game 3:30-5:45pm West Ice

Sun Interviews/Releases 6:00pm Studio Across From Gym

**Teams and groups assigned at registration. All practices and games will be at the Pomeroy Sports Center FSJ**