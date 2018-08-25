9.2 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A photo of the new ARBOC Mobility bus that will be operating in Fort St. John - B.C. Transit
Home News New mobility transit buses being delivered to Fort St. John
News

New mobility transit buses being delivered to Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – New mobility buses from B.C. Transit are being delivered to Fort St. John.

Five new ARBOC Spirit of Mobility buses will replace the current fleet.  The buses will be customized depending on their intended use. The ARBOC buses have between 17 to 23 seats depending on the configuration.

The buses are accessible as it is a low floor bus with kneeling capability. It is flexible in its design, allowing for up to four wheelchairs. Gradual sloped floor, theatre-style seating provides a better view for passengers travelling on the bus. BC Transit has approximately 300 ARBOC buses in its fleet across the province. Each bus will cost roughly $240,000.

“Investing in public transit infrastructure is key to growing the middle class. I’m pleased to see these modern and accessible new buses rolling into communities across B.C. to better serve current users, support future growth in communities across the province and contribute to building more inclusive communities,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

The new buses are part of the almost $160 million in federal and provincial funding for BC Transit projects that was first announced in June 2016.

Previous articleMounties conduct raid at Ridge View townhouse
Adam Reaburn

RECENT STORIES

News

Mounties conduct raid at Ridge View townhouse

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Members of the RCMP conducted a raid at a home in the Ridge View...
Read more
Canadian Press

Federal Court of Appeal to release decision on Trans Mountain next week

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Federal Court of Appeal is scheduled to release its decision next week in a case...
Read more
News

Do you have a newborn baby but have nowhere to put it? Get yourself a baby box

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Family Friendly Coalition has partnered with the North Peace Child Care...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Numerous events taking place August 27th – 31st for Overdose Awareness...

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Healthy FSJ and the local Community Action Team - which was set up by the provincial government in response...

July sees drop in building numbers compared to previous month

Government increases drought levels around the province

Registration open for 8th Annual Fire Truck Pull

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.