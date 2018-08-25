New mobility transit buses being delivered to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – New mobility buses from B.C. Transit are being delivered to Fort St. John.

Five new ARBOC Spirit of Mobility buses will replace the current fleet. The buses will be customized depending on their intended use. The ARBOC buses have between 17 to 23 seats depending on the configuration.

The buses are accessible as it is a low floor bus with kneeling capability. It is flexible in its design, allowing for up to four wheelchairs. Gradual sloped floor, theatre-style seating provides a better view for passengers travelling on the bus. BC Transit has approximately 300 ARBOC buses in its fleet across the province. Each bus will cost roughly $240,000.

“Investing in public transit infrastructure is key to growing the middle class. I’m pleased to see these modern and accessible new buses rolling into communities across B.C. to better serve current users, support future growth in communities across the province and contribute to building more inclusive communities,” said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

The new buses are part of the almost $160 million in federal and provincial funding for BC Transit projects that was first announced in June 2016.