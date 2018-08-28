New year, new team, same goal, Huskies look forward to defending title following main camp

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies held their main camp at the Pomeroy Sport Centre last weekend.

The camp saw 30 skaters take the ice for a variety of drills, in-game scenarios and scrimmages.

Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier explained that the camp went well with many players showing great promise.

“Really good group of forwards coming back, we have both returning goalies so that’s always a good spot to be,” said Clothier. “We’re gonna be faster this year then we were last year, so that’s always nice when we can add a little speed to our lineup.”

Clothier mentioned that the team still has holes which he hopes to fill by the time the season starts.

“Still need a little bit of size and a couple more holes to fill but I’m sure by the time the season starts we will be there.”

Clothier added that the Huskies have a good group of returning defenseman but will need to groom some younger players who haven’t played with them before.

“The ones that are coming back are going to be really solid. We’ll have a few young guys in the lineup this year, so it’s a bit of a learning curb with some of them, but with the coaching staff we have it won’t take them long to catch up.”

Clothier went on to say that team roster has not been finalized, but when it is, he is sure it will be another title contending squad.

“Absolutely, that is our goal every year.”

Up next for the Huskies is exhibition games against the Canadian Women’s National Team on September 14th and their season opener in Peace River against the North Peace Navigators.