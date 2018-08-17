No homes or oil and gas properties currently being threatened by wildfires in Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say that compared to what is occurring in the rest of the province, the wildfire situation in Northeast B.C. is relatively tame.

According to Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds with the Prince George Fire Centre, there are only a couple of fires larger than 1,000 hectares currently burning in the Fort St. John and Fire Nelson Fire Zones.

Reynolds said that the West of Silver Lake Fire, which is located approximately 135 kilometres north of Fort St. John on the north side of the Beatton River, is still sitting at 5,942 hectares, the same size it was earlier this week.

She said that Wildfire personnel have deployed structure protection to several trapper cabins nearby, but since the fire itself is not threatening any homes or oil and gas infrastructure, crews are currently monitoring the fire to allow resources to be diverted where they’re needed more.

Another fire that has grown in size this week is the Kotcho Lake Fire, which is nearly 100 kilometres east of Fort Nelson. Reynolds said that the fire now sits at roughly 14,325 hectares, but is also not burning near any homes or oil and gas operations.

She said that the fire has been burning towards the Alberta border, and Wildfire Service crews in B.C. have communicated with firefighters in that province in case the fire crosses the provincial border.

The fire danger rating in most of Northeast B.C. is currently high or extreme.