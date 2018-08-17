14.9 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A map of the wildfires currently burning in Northeast B.C. Photo by BC Wildfire Service
Home Forest Fire News No homes or oil and gas properties currently being threatened by wildfires...
Forest Fire NewsNewsRegional

No homes or oil and gas properties currently being threatened by wildfires in Northeast B.C.

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say that compared to what is occurring in the rest of the province, the wildfire situation in Northeast B.C. is relatively tame.

According to Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds with the Prince George Fire Centre, there are only a couple of fires larger than 1,000 hectares currently burning in the Fort St. John and Fire Nelson Fire Zones.

Reynolds said that the West of Silver Lake Fire, which is located approximately 135 kilometres north of Fort St. John on the north side of the Beatton River, is still sitting at 5,942 hectares, the same size it was earlier this week.

She said that Wildfire personnel have deployed structure protection to several trapper cabins nearby, but since the fire itself is not threatening any homes or oil and gas infrastructure, crews are currently monitoring the fire to allow resources to be diverted where they’re needed more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another fire that has grown in size this week is the Kotcho Lake Fire, which is nearly 100 kilometres east of Fort Nelson. Reynolds said that the fire now sits at roughly 14,325 hectares, but is also not burning near any homes or oil and gas operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said that the fire has been burning towards the Alberta border, and Wildfire Service crews in B.C. have communicated with firefighters in that province in case the fire crosses the provincial border.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire danger rating in most of Northeast B.C. is currently high or extreme.

Previous articleRegistration now open for September’s 100 Women who Care
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

71st Annual North Peace Fall Fair kicks off today

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Fall Fair will be celebrating its 71st anniversary this weekend. Along with...
Read more
Canadian Press

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL pipeline route

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Potential delays in the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline following a U.S. judge's order mean...
Read more
Canadian Press

NEB allows Trans Mountain to begin construction on parts of pipeline expansion

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The National Energy Board says Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC can start construction on sections of its...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Bowie excited about upcoming training camp with Prince George Cougars

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John native Connor Bowie, who was drafted by the Portland Winterhawks in the 2016 WHL Bantam draft...

NEB allows Trans Mountain to begin construction on parts of pipeline...

Red Cross now accepting donations for B.C. Wildfire victims

$200k spent in August petroleum land rights sale

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.