The Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek. Supplied photo
No more smoke breaks at Encana Events Centre starting September 1st 

Chris Newton

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Encana Events Centre announced today it will no longer allow patrons the ability to use the outdoor smoking areas during events due to the City of Dawson Creek amending its Smoking Regulation Bylaw.

The amendments to Bylaw No. 4240, which include areas where recreational cannabis consumption is allowed mean the City now requires smoke-free buffer zones of 7.5 metres around entrances, windows, and air intakes of buildings.

The Encana Events Centre said today that venues around Canada, including the seven Canadian NHL team arenas and regional venues like the CN Centre, have adopted the no re-entry policy that has become the industry standard for arenas and venues.

The Encana Events Centre’s new policy will come into effect on September 1, 2018, which means anyone leaving the building during an event will not be allowed re-entry. Those who wish to smoke or vape will need to do so before the concert and/or after the concert.

The Centre has also announced new additions to its prohibited items list include E-Cigarettes, Chewing Tobacco, Cigarettes, Cannabis, iPads, tablets, and oversized bags and purses that are larger than 14” x 14” x 6”.  Prohibited items must be returned to a vehicle or disposed of as the Encana Events Centre says it will not check them.

The full list of prohibited items can be found at https://www.dawsoncreekeventscentre.com/arena-info/a-z.

Previous articleFinance Minister says B.C. had a $301-million surplus budget last fiscal year
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

