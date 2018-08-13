No wildfires of note currently burning in Northeast B.C.

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – While the BC Wildfire Service is busy responding to wildfires that have erupted across the rest of the province in recent weeks, there are currently no wildfires of note burning in the Peace and Fort Nelson regions.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds says that so far this year, there have been 403 wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre, burning a total of 77,288 hectares.

So far this year, the largest fire in the Fire Centre’s jurisdiction was the 21,795-hectare Tommy Lakes Fire, which forced residents from their homes in the Nig Creek area at the beginning of June.

The largest fire currently burning in Northeast B.C. is the Silver Lake Fire, which is burning approximately 135 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

That fire was discovered on August 5th, and has grown to nearly 6,000 hectares.

Reynolds said that the fire is not currently threatening any oil and gas infrastructure or rural homes, and that while some structure protection has been deployed to several trapper cabins in the area, crews are currently monitoring the fire because of its remoteness in order to send resources to other areas of the province.

