North Peace Fall Fair celebrates 71st-anniversary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Fall Fair celebrated its 71st-anniversary last weekend.

The fair included cattle, horse and baking events as well as handy craft contests, a truck pull and dance competition.

Jodie Richter had one of the best performances at the fair, achieving three total aggregates in the baking, flowers and foliage and the fruits and vegetable competitions.

Winners from the fair are shown below:

Dairy Cattle:

Junior Grooming: Jeremiah Gauthier

Open Grooming: Butterkup Farms

Junior Showmanship: Jeremiah Gauthier

Open Showmanship: Butterkup Farms

Cow and Calf Pair: Butterkup Farms

First Year Milking: Butterkup Farms

Second Year Milking: 8 Way Charolais

Yearling Heifer: Schroer Family

Best Udder of Show: Schroer Family

Calf of the Current Year: Schroer Family

Mature Cow: Schroer Family

Beef Cattle:

Grand Aggregate: Halfway River Simmentals

Darren Pugh Memorial Breeder’Exhibitit: Rafter SJ Angus

Showmanship: Caitlan Harmon

Intermediate Showmanship: Justin McCord

Junior Showmanship: Donovan Snider

4-H Cow with Calf: Logan Denzler

4-H Yearling Heifer: Seth Harmon

Bull Calf: Eckbert Weitzel

Yearling Bull: Michaela McCord

Overall Bull: Eckbert Weitzel

Yearling Calf: Michaela McCord

Heifer Calf: Justin McCord

Mature Cow with Calf: Christa Weitzel

Overall Female: Justin McCord

Steer Classic: Christa Weitzel

Pen of Three Heifers: Dry Creek Ranch

Heavy Horse:

Horse Pull: Calvin Buchta

Top Teamster: Mackenzie

Oldest Teamster: Dillman

Light Horse:

Grand Champion English Horse: Dannielle Hennessey

Reserve Champion English Horse: Gracie English

Grand Champion Western Horse: Katrina Kimmie

Reserve Champion Western Horse: Becky Newsham

Grand Halter Champion: Katrina Kimmie

Reserve Halter Champion: Megan Rawson

Home Baking:

Grand Aggregate: Julie Johnson

Gluten Free Aggregate: Jodie Richter

Handicrafts:

Grand Aggregate: Priscilla Benterud

Best in Show: Doris Hofer

Seasonal Crafts Aggregate: Priscilla Benterud

Sewing Aggregate: Priscilla Benterud

Fibre Arts Aggregate: Rene Giesbrecht

Senior Handicrafts Aggregate: Julie Taylor

Quilts Aggrigate: Anita Anderson

Needle Work Aggregate: David Price

Hand Knitting Aggregate: Kath Langerud

Toys and Dolls Aggregate: Priscilla Benterud

Truck Pull:

Class 2000-2999: Bob Corbett – 305.97

Class 3000-3999: George Lamy – 210.43

Class 4000-4999: Noel Pomeroy – 402.52

Class 5000-5999: Harvey Hennig – 410.49

Class 6000-6999: Dalton Brown – 385.28

Class 7000-7999: Hans Merkl – 171.87

Class 8000-8999: Peter Donszelmann – 262.93

Class 9000-9999: Kristyn Brody – 229.85

Class 10000-11999: Charles Newman – 471.87

Class 12000-13999: Arnold Radatz – 527.27

Class 14000-19999: Dave Wuthrich – 735.20

Entertainment:

Amateur Talent Show Best in Show: Audrey Wendel

U17 Individual music: Audrey Wendel

U17 Individual Performing Arts: Adylnn Wandler

18+ Individual Music: Jayden Stafford

18+ Music Group: Karen and Kathy

Dogs:

Stock Dogs: Carol Nelson and Pia

Sheep:

Grand Champion Ewe: Christa Weitzel

Breeder’s Exhibit: Christa Weitzel

Jr. Grooming: Meggan Bueckert

Jr. Showmanship: Katelynn Bueckert

Poultry:

Mature Rooster: Ella Kelly

U16 Spring Pullets: Delany King

Open Fancy Breed: Ella Kelly and Caitlyn Kelly

Spring Roosters: Charly King

Laying Hens: Jason Sowers

Spring Pullets: Brookyln Morton and Jaida Morton

Goats:

Grand Champion Meat Doe: Freyja Jarnagin

Grand Champion Dairy Doe: Melvin Jarnagin

8+ Jr. Showmanship: Stella Jarnagin

Open Showmanship: Stella Jarnagin

Home Canning:

Grand Aggregate: Noreen Kramer

Best in Show: Mavis Nelson

Bernarding Jam and Jelly Award: Lorna Penner

Bernardin Giftpack Competition: Eliza Benterud

Best Wines: Gordon Westergaard and Katy Peck

Best Liquer: Herbert Keuth

Fruits and Vegetables:

Grand Aggregate: Suzie Richter and Jodie Richter

Most Outstanding Fruit: Helen Dutchak

Most Outstanding Vegetable: Tiffany Thiessen

Best Tomato: Dick Katterberg

Biggest Zuchini: Suzie Richter and Jodie Richter

Best Vegetable Scultpture: Lorne McBeth

Best Scarecrow: Cindy Goertzen

Flowers and Foliage:

Grand Aggregate: Jodie Richter and Julie Taylor

Highest Horticultural Award: Suzie Richter and Jodie Richter

Best Cut Flower: Marg Zielsdorf

Best Arrangement: Olga Gregoire

Best Orchid: Ben Hansen and Wilma Hansen

Best House Plant: Suzie Richter

Art:

Grand Aggregate artwork: Samantha Wigglesworth

Grand Aggregate photography: Diane King

Best in Show Photography: Frieda Walter