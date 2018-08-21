North Peace Fall Fair celebrates 71st-anniversary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Fall Fair celebrated its 71st-anniversary last weekend.
The fair included cattle, horse and baking events as well as handy craft contests, a truck pull and dance competition.
Jodie Richter had one of the best performances at the fair, achieving three total aggregates in the baking, flowers and foliage and the fruits and vegetable competitions.
Winners from the fair are shown below:
Dairy Cattle:
- Junior Grooming: Jeremiah Gauthier
- Open Grooming: Butterkup Farms
- Junior Showmanship: Jeremiah Gauthier
- Open Showmanship: Butterkup Farms
- Cow and Calf Pair: Butterkup Farms
- First Year Milking: Butterkup Farms
- Second Year Milking: 8 Way Charolais
- Yearling Heifer: Schroer Family
- Best Udder of Show: Schroer Family
- Calf of the Current Year: Schroer Family
- Mature Cow: Schroer Family
Beef Cattle:
- Grand Aggregate: Halfway River Simmentals
- Darren Pugh Memorial Breeder’Exhibitit: Rafter SJ Angus
- Showmanship: Caitlan Harmon
- Intermediate Showmanship: Justin McCord
- Junior Showmanship: Donovan Snider
- 4-H Cow with Calf: Logan Denzler
- 4-H Yearling Heifer: Seth Harmon
- Bull Calf: Eckbert Weitzel
- Yearling Bull: Michaela McCord
- Overall Bull: Eckbert Weitzel
- Yearling Calf: Michaela McCord
- Heifer Calf: Justin McCord
- Mature Cow with Calf: Christa Weitzel
- Overall Female: Justin McCord
- Steer Classic: Christa Weitzel
- Pen of Three Heifers: Dry Creek Ranch
Heavy Horse:
- Horse Pull: Calvin Buchta
- Top Teamster: Mackenzie
- Oldest Teamster: Dillman
Light Horse:
- Grand Champion English Horse: Dannielle Hennessey
- Reserve Champion English Horse: Gracie English
- Grand Champion Western Horse: Katrina Kimmie
- Reserve Champion Western Horse: Becky Newsham
- Grand Halter Champion: Katrina Kimmie
- Reserve Halter Champion: Megan Rawson
Home Baking:
- Grand Aggregate: Julie Johnson
- Gluten Free Aggregate: Jodie Richter
Handicrafts:
- Grand Aggregate: Priscilla Benterud
- Best in Show: Doris Hofer
- Seasonal Crafts Aggregate: Priscilla Benterud
- Sewing Aggregate: Priscilla Benterud
- Fibre Arts Aggregate: Rene Giesbrecht
- Senior Handicrafts Aggregate: Julie Taylor
- Quilts Aggrigate: Anita Anderson
- Needle Work Aggregate: David Price
- Hand Knitting Aggregate: Kath Langerud
- Toys and Dolls Aggregate: Priscilla Benterud
Truck Pull:
- Class 2000-2999: Bob Corbett – 305.97
- Class 3000-3999: George Lamy – 210.43
- Class 4000-4999: Noel Pomeroy – 402.52
- Class 5000-5999: Harvey Hennig – 410.49
- Class 6000-6999: Dalton Brown – 385.28
- Class 7000-7999: Hans Merkl – 171.87
- Class 8000-8999: Peter Donszelmann – 262.93
- Class 9000-9999: Kristyn Brody – 229.85
- Class 10000-11999: Charles Newman – 471.87
- Class 12000-13999: Arnold Radatz – 527.27
- Class 14000-19999: Dave Wuthrich – 735.20
Entertainment:
- Amateur Talent Show Best in Show: Audrey Wendel
- U17 Individual music: Audrey Wendel
- U17 Individual Performing Arts: Adylnn Wandler
- 18+ Individual Music: Jayden Stafford
- 18+ Music Group: Karen and Kathy
Dogs:
- Stock Dogs: Carol Nelson and Pia
Sheep:
- Grand Champion Ewe: Christa Weitzel
- Breeder’s Exhibit: Christa Weitzel
- Jr. Grooming: Meggan Bueckert
- Jr. Showmanship: Katelynn Bueckert
Poultry:
- Mature Rooster: Ella Kelly
- U16 Spring Pullets: Delany King
- Open Fancy Breed: Ella Kelly and Caitlyn Kelly
- Spring Roosters: Charly King
- Laying Hens: Jason Sowers
- Spring Pullets: Brookyln Morton and Jaida Morton
Goats:
- Grand Champion Meat Doe: Freyja Jarnagin
- Grand Champion Dairy Doe: Melvin Jarnagin
- 8+ Jr. Showmanship: Stella Jarnagin
- Open Showmanship: Stella Jarnagin
Home Canning:
- Grand Aggregate: Noreen Kramer
- Best in Show: Mavis Nelson
- Bernarding Jam and Jelly Award: Lorna Penner
- Bernardin Giftpack Competition: Eliza Benterud
- Best Wines: Gordon Westergaard and Katy Peck
- Best Liquer: Herbert Keuth
Fruits and Vegetables:
- Grand Aggregate: Suzie Richter and Jodie Richter
- Most Outstanding Fruit: Helen Dutchak
- Most Outstanding Vegetable: Tiffany Thiessen
- Best Tomato: Dick Katterberg
- Biggest Zuchini: Suzie Richter and Jodie Richter
- Best Vegetable Scultpture: Lorne McBeth
- Best Scarecrow: Cindy Goertzen
Flowers and Foliage:
- Grand Aggregate: Jodie Richter and Julie Taylor
- Highest Horticultural Award: Suzie Richter and Jodie Richter
- Best Cut Flower: Marg Zielsdorf
- Best Arrangement: Olga Gregoire
- Best Orchid: Ben Hansen and Wilma Hansen
- Best House Plant: Suzie Richter
Art:
- Grand Aggregate artwork: Samantha Wigglesworth
- Grand Aggregate photography: Diane King
- Best in Show Photography: Frieda Walter