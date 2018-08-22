26.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Chutanli Lake Fire west of Quesnel. Photo by BC Wildfire Service.
Home Forest Fire News Northeast B.C. could see more fires due to possible lightning and aggressive...
Forest Fire NewsNews

Northeast B.C. could see more fires due to possible lightning and aggressive wind

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though Northeast B.C. hasn’t experienced the same amount of wildfires as the rest of the province, B.C. is still burning up.

Since April 1st, the province has seen 1,937 wildfires which have collectively burned through 629,000 hectares worth of land. Over 3,738 personnel and 238 aircraft are currently working on 563 active wildfires across the province.

In the Prince George Fire Centre, there are only five wildfires currently of note. The fires mentioned are the Chutanli Lake, Lutz Creek, Gromet Hill, North of Tezzeron Lake and Pulvis Lake fires. The Chutanli Lake fire is the largest of the four at 14,696 hectares in size.

The Lutz Creek fire closed the Alaska Highway between Coal River and the Yukon border. That fire is estimated at 5,000 hectares and has caused the community of Lower Post to evacuate.

According to B.C. Wildfire Information Officer Ryan Turcot, the Prince George Fire Centre could experience more wildfires in the coming days as the weather is expected to become more sporadic.

“There will be a higher probability of showers in Northeastern B.C. today which is expected to occur tonight and into tomorrow…” said Turcot. “There’s wind expected to blow at 20km/h with gusts up to 40km/h, so certainly in areas where we do see those gusty winds that could result in more aggressive fire behaviour.”

Turcot added that the fire centre could also see lightning tonight which could lead to even more new fires.

The West of Silver Lake fire is the largest active wildfire near Fort St. John, it stands at 5,963 hectares. The fire danger rating in the Peace Region is currently between high and extreme.

Advertisement
Advertisement

For more information on B.C. wildfires click here.

Previous articleAlaska Highway open between Coal River and Yukon Border
John Luke Kieper

RECENT STORIES

News

Alaska Highway open between Coal River and Yukon Border

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Alaska Highway is open again between Coal River and the Yukon Border. The Highway was...
Read more
Canadian Press

Crude by rail exports above 200,000 barrels per day for the first time in June

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The National Energy Board says crude-by-rail exports from Canada set another record in June, rising to...
Read more
News

City looking for residents’ feedback on proposed play structure inside Pomeroy Sport Centre

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is asking for residents’ feedback on a new...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Ritchie Hosker and Valerie Unruh victorious at Links Clubs Championship

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Links hosted their Club Championships last weekend. The championships saw a total of 39 golfers competing...

PRRD postpones public hearing on proposed bylaw prohibiting sales of cannabis,...

DGS Charity Golf Tournament raises $40,000 for Fort St. John Association...

Canadian Olympians to host speed skating training camp in Fort St....

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.