Northeast B.C. could see more fires due to possible lightning and aggressive wind

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though Northeast B.C. hasn’t experienced the same amount of wildfires as the rest of the province, B.C. is still burning up.

Since April 1st, the province has seen 1,937 wildfires which have collectively burned through 629,000 hectares worth of land. Over 3,738 personnel and 238 aircraft are currently working on 563 active wildfires across the province.

In the Prince George Fire Centre, there are only five wildfires currently of note. The fires mentioned are the Chutanli Lake, Lutz Creek, Gromet Hill, North of Tezzeron Lake and Pulvis Lake fires. The Chutanli Lake fire is the largest of the four at 14,696 hectares in size.

The Lutz Creek fire closed the Alaska Highway between Coal River and the Yukon border. That fire is estimated at 5,000 hectares and has caused the community of Lower Post to evacuate.

According to B.C. Wildfire Information Officer Ryan Turcot, the Prince George Fire Centre could experience more wildfires in the coming days as the weather is expected to become more sporadic.

“There will be a higher probability of showers in Northeastern B.C. today which is expected to occur tonight and into tomorrow…” said Turcot. “There’s wind expected to blow at 20km/h with gusts up to 40km/h, so certainly in areas where we do see those gusty winds that could result in more aggressive fire behaviour.”

Turcot added that the fire centre could also see lightning tonight which could lead to even more new fires.

The West of Silver Lake fire is the largest active wildfire near Fort St. John, it stands at 5,963 hectares. The fire danger rating in the Peace Region is currently between high and extreme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information on B.C. wildfires click here.