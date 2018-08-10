Northeast B.C. unemployment percentage rises to 7.4 for July

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Stats Canada released their July unemployment numbers today which saw Northeast B.C. on top of the list.

According to the survey, Northeast B.C. has a 7.4 percent unemployment rate, 1.4 percent higher than the next closest, the Thompson Okanagan.

The survey stated that Northeast B.C. has an estimated labour force of 43,500 workers, 3,200 of which are unemployed. This time last year the regions unemployment rate was at 6.6 percent with 40,800 people in the workforce.

Last month the workforce saw an increase of 600 workers while the number of unemployed also rose by 200.

The unemployment percentages for all of B.C. is shown below:

Northeast B.C.: 7.4 percent

Thompson-Okanagan: 6.0 percent

Kootneys: 6.0 percent

North Coast and Nechako: 5.8 percent

Vancouver Island: 4.6 percent

Lower Mainland: 4.5 percent

For information on the national statistics visit StatsCanada.ca.

