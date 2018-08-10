Northeast B.C. Wildfire update

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While the fire danger rating in the Peace Region is now between high and extreme there are still no new fires in the area.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds explained that the closest fire to Fort St. John is 124 kilometres away, west of Silver Lake. Reynolds added that the fire is currently being monitored but is only about ten hectares in size.

There are currently no areas of the Peace Region under evacuation alert with the closest place that is being Vanderhoof.

Reynolds mentioned that the smoke the city saw earlier today was coming from several fires of note in Southwest B.C. as the wind was travelling in a northerly direction.

There are a total of five fires of note in the entire Prince George Fire Centre, those five are the Chutanli Lake fire, David Henry Drainage Fire, North of Tezzeron Lake fire, Purvis Lake Fire and the South of Long Lake Fire.

The North Tezzeron Lake Fire is the largest in the Prince George Fire Centre being 2,024 hectares in size.

For more information on B.C. wildfires click here.

