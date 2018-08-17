22.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A map of the current drought ratings in Northern B.C. Photo by Province of B.C.
Home News Northern B.C. residents urged to conserve water
NewsRegional

Northern B.C. residents urged to conserve water

Chris Newton

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The provincial government says that extremely warm and dry conditions have prompted officials to set a Level 3 drought rating for the Peace, Upper Fraser East and Upper Fraser West areas.

Level 3 drought conditions call for voluntary water-use reductions from all surface-water and groundwater users, including municipal, agricultural and industrial users.

The area included in the drought rating includes nearly all of Northern B.C., with the exception of the East Peace Basin that includes Fort St. John, Taylor, Hudson’s Hope, and Dawson Creek.

Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Mackenzie, and Fort Nelson are, however, included in the Level 3 drought area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many areas in the North are experiencing wildfires, and the government said that residents should be aware that despite recommendations to conserve water it is not an offence to divert or store and use water from a stream or aquifer to extinguish a fire under the Water Sustainability Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stream levels across much of the North have dropped rapidly due to the recent dry weather.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While some of the larger rivers still display normal streamflows, their tributaries have dropped to levels of concern for fish and ecosystems.

Larger systems, such as the Nechako, are not currently affected by the dry conditions, but they may be impacted if dry conditions prevail. Currently, there are no angling closures, however, staff are monitoring conditions and will assess whether closures will be necessary.

If voluntary reductions of water use are not sufficient to maintain flows above critical levels, the ministry may consider regulating water usage under the Water Sustainability Act. Specific actions could include the temporary suspension of water licences or short-term water approvals to restore flows to minimum critical levels in the affected streams.

Previous articleCampfire ban coming into effect in Northeast B.C. this Saturday
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

Forest Fire News

Campfire ban coming into effect in Northeast B.C. this Saturday

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service says that all open burning, including campfires, will be prohibited...
Read more
Election

Mayors Ackerman and Bumstead seeking re-election this fall

Chris Newton -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman and Dawson Creek mayor Dale Bumstead have both confirmed...
Read more
Forest Fire News

No homes or oil and gas properties currently being threatened by wildfires in Northeast B.C.

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say that compared to what is occurring in...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Energetictickets.ca Events

Registration now open for September’s 100 Women who Care

Adam Reaburn -
In 2017, more than 100 women from Fort St John and the surrounding area came together and supported started 100 Women how Care in...

71st Annual North Peace Fall Fair kicks off today

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL...

Bowie excited about upcoming training camp with Prince George Cougars

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.