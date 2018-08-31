Northern Health opens applications for IMAGINE grants

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Northern Health says it has opened applications for the second round of IMAGINE grants this year.

The grants provide funding to community organizations, schools or Parent Advisory Councils, service agencies, First Nations bands or organizations, municipalities, regional districts, and other partners with projects that make northern communities healthier.

In the Spring, four organizations in Fort St. John received $12,500 out of the total funding. Dr. Kearney Middle School got $5,000 for outdoor fitness equipment, Ecole Central received $2,000 in grant money for its Healthy Start for Students program.

Organizations in the Northeast Health Service Delivery Area got a total of $41,050.00 in IMAGINE grant funding back in June.

IMAGINE grants fund community-based projects with a focus on one or more of the following areas:

Healthy eating and food security

Physical activity and active living

Injury prevention

Tobacco-free communities

Mental wellness

Prevention of alcohol-related harm

Healthy early childhood development

Healthy ageing

Applicants are able to apply for funding of up to $5,000 for each project. Preference will be given to projects that encourage different community groups to work together, address something that is missing in the community, help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable, develop skills and resources in the community, and feature a plan to live on in the community after the funding ends.

Applications are being accepted from September 1st to September 30th. Projects must end prior to November 30th.

For more information and to access the application guide and form, please visit www.northernhealth.ca, or call 250-565-2131.

