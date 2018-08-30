Northern Lights College appoints four new members to board of governors

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Lights College appointed four new members to its board of governors on August 22nd.

The four new members include Lorraine Archibald, Judy Fox-McGuire, Michael Gilbert and Karen Mason-Bennett.

Archibald is the CEO of Lake View Credit Union. She is a past president of the Eating Disorder Support Network of Alberta and former treasurer for the Festival of Trees at the University of Alberta Hospital Foundation. She holds a Chartered Professional in Human Resources designation and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alberta.

Fox-McGuire is a senior probation officer at Community Corrections in Fort St. John and the vice president for the social, information, and health component at the BC Government Employees Union. She is an alumna of Northern Lights College and has been a sessional instructor in criminology and sociology at NLC. Her schooling includes a Bachelor of Arts in criminology from Simon Fraser University.

Gilbert is a regional development officer for the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality. He is a former executive director for the Fort Nelson First Nation. Gilbert has worked in K-12 and post-secondary education for over 35 years, including a number of roles at NLC. He is the First Nations reconciliation representative of Hillcrest United Church and a charter member of the Fort Nelson Refugee Committee. He holds bachelor’s degrees in arts and education, and a Master of Education from Brock University.

Mason-Bennett is the executive director of the Northern Environmental Action Team and co-owner of Cool Beans Cafe. She is also the chair of the North Peace Cultural Society, vice-chair of the Child Development Centre, and a director at the Recycling Council of British Columbia. She has a bachelor’s degree in comparative development studies and anthropology, and a Master of Environment and Business from the University of Waterloo.

Also during the meeting, Tyler Holte was elected as the board’s chair while Andy Ackerman was named vice chair.

