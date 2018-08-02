Northern Lights College starting rodeo team for 2018-2019 season

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights College will be starting their own rodeo team for the 2018-2019 rodeo season.

The team will be the first squad a part of NLC’s developing Athletics and Recreation Department. NLC along with Engage Sport North created the department to give students the option of athletics while attending the school.

“The education is the most important and if we can offer some athletics and recreational type programming its give our kids just more opportunity to do more stuff,” said NLC’s Associate Vice President of Student Services and Community Relations Todd Bondaroff.

Bondaroff explained that rodeo was the perfect sport to kick-start the department due to so many students in the Peace being into the sport.

Advertisement

“We chose to start with rodeo because it has such a long history, heritage and culture within our region. It made a lot of sense to start there but we are certainly looking into the future.”

“We’re looking into the future and were are certainly interested in pursuing other college-level sports activity. That might include volleyball, basketball and hockey, who know?”

Advertisement Advertisement

The team will compete in the Canadian International Rodeo Association and will travel to 31 different events across B.C. and Alberta.

Bondaroff added that though NLC will be looking for lots of Peace Region athletes to join the team, they will also take athletes from around the province and Alberta.

“We’re super dedicated to advancing college sports in this region and this is an opportunity for us to do that. It’s a way to train local, stay local and work local and that seems perfect for us.”

NLC will be actively recruiting at Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede next weekend.

Related Stories