Northern Rockies asking residents for letters to support Community Forest Agreement

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is asking residents who support the Municipality’s plans to partner with the Fort Nelson First Nation to secure a Community Forest Agreement with the provincial government to submit letters of support.

The two local and First Nations governments made the initial application to the Province for a Community Forest Agreement back on February 10th, 2017.

Then-Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Steve Thomson replied to the two organizations saying that the Province was prepared to support the Agreement for a term of 25 years and with 185,000 m3/year of Allowable Annual Cut.

The following two conditions were included in the then-minister’s response.

Advertisement

The land base must support an allowable annual cut that reflects the timber supply profile of the Fort Nelson Timber Supply Area, i.e. 54% deciduous and 46% conifer; The coniferous leading component of the allowable annual cut should be no more than 100,000 m3 /year.

On June 5th, Acting Forestry Ministry District Manager Greg Van Dolah approved the Community Forest boundary submitted as part of the partnership’s application.

Once established, the Fort Nelson Community Forest will be the largest such tenure ever awarded in the province, with any revenue from the operating Community Forest available for reinvestment into local communities.

Advertisement Advertisement

In a post on its website, Northern Rockies is asking residents who support the creation of the Community Forest Agreement to submit letters of support to the Municipality.

Residents are asked to sign and return support letters via email to rdpadmin@northernrockies.ca or at the NRRM Office at 5319 – 50th Avenue South.

A link to download a pdf of the support letter can be found here: http://www.northernrockies.ca/assets/Business/PDFs/Community%20Forest%20Letter%20of%20Support.pdf.

The Municipality says the next stage of the application process will involve the submission of a Management Plan to the Ministry, with the final application submission anticipated to occur this September.

Related Stories