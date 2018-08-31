NPCC applying to change liquor license

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Centre has begun the application process to have its liquor license changed from a food-primary license to a liquor-primary license.

The Cultural Centre’s Operations Manager Oliver Hachmeister explained that the NPCC has had a food-primary license for nearly as many years as the building has been open, but decided to apply to have the license changed at the recommendations of the local liquor inspector.

Hachmeister explained that the switch to a liquor-primary license will relax some restrictions on what food is available to patrons, and will also expand the area covered by the liquor license to include the entire building.

“With a food-primary license, we’re required to have basically a menu of food available for people to order. With a liquor-primary, we have to have a selection of food available, so the kitchen may not have to be open. We can have things prepared ahead of time without actually having food available to be ordered. That’s the big difference between the food-primary and the liquor-primary.”

Hachmeister said that currently, the liquor license only covers the NPCC’s concourse, upstairs loft, and three meeting rooms.

With the liquor-primary application, the Cultural Centre is also applying to expand the area covered to include the Art Gallery, theatre, another classroom, and the Fort St. John Public Library.

Though the Library, which is run by a separate non-profit society, is currently able to obtain a temporary event liquor license, Hachmeister said that it would be better for the entire building to be covered under one license.

A notice of the NPCC’s application has been posted on the City of Fort St. John’s website, but at this point it’s not yet known when the application will be reviewed by the City.

Related Stories