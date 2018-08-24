Numerous events taking place August 27th – 31st for Overdose Awareness Week in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Healthy FSJ and the local Community Action Team – which was set up by the provincial government in response to the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic – will be hosting a number of events in Fort St. John next week in conjunction with Overdose Awareness Week.

Mayor Lori Ackerman proclaimed the week of August 27th – 31st as Overdose Awareness Week in Fort St. John after the City was identified as one of twenty high-priority communities across B.C. where the overdose crisis is most prevalent.

Julianne Kucheran with Urban Matters said that the Fort St. John Community Action Team and Healthy FSJ will both coordinating efforts to host a series of events in the Energetic City to help educate the public and raise awareness of the ongoing epidemic, which has claimed thousands of lives in B.C. alone over the past few years.

The schedule of events next week is as follows:

Monday: Harm Reduction Education & Awareness led by Positive Living North at Community Bridge – 10142 101st Ave. Facebook event page

Tuesday: Art, Knowledge & Culture in the Face of Addiction led by First Nations Health Authority and the Treaty 8 Tribal Association – 10233 100th Ave. Facebook event page

Wednesday: Pop Up Outside of Community Bridge – 10142 101st Ave. Facebook event page

Thursday: Naloxone Trainings, Candlelight Walk & Vigil led by Northern Health and the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society – 10051 100th Ave. Facebook event page

Friday: Community BBQ & Healthy FSJ Pop Up led by Healthy FSJ and the Salvation Army – 100th Ave @ 100th St. Facebook event page

For more information, visit the Healthy FSJ Facebook page.

