23.1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Equipment used by oilfield water service companies for water storage. File photo.
Home Energy News Oil and Gas Commission ordering industry to suspend water diversion from Northeast...
Energy NewsNewsRegional

Oil and Gas Commission ordering industry to suspend water diversion from Northeast B.C. water bodies

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission has issued an industry directive requiring industry to immediately suspend all previously-approved water diversions under Section 10 of the Water Sustainability Act, due to drought conditions.

The directive, which was issued on Monday, includes rivers, streams and lakes in the following basins within the Peace and Liard River watersheds:

  • Aitken Creek
  • Beatton River
  • Blueberry River
  • Cache Creek
  • Cameron River
  • Chinchaga River
  • Johnson Creek
  • Doig River
  • Farrell Creek
  • Lynx Creek
  • Milligan Creek
  • Kotcho River
  • Shekilie River
  • Fontas River
  • Kantah River
  • Petitot River

The OGC said that the diversion and use of water stored in dugouts or dams is not suspended, nor does the suspension apply to the main channel of the Peace River or Dinosaur Lake.

Last week, the provincial government declared a Level 3 drought rating for the Peace, Upper Fraser East and Upper Fraser West areas.

Advertisement

Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Mackenzie, and Fort Nelson are included in the Level 3 drought area, while East Peace Basin that includes Fort St. John, Taylor, Hudson’s Hope, and Dawson Creek currently lie outside the region.

Previous articleUnited Way of Northern BC and volunteers help plant garden for local seniors
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

United Way of Northern BC and volunteers help plant garden for local seniors

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The United Way of Northern B.C. and a team of volunteers from Urban Systems...
Read more
News

Alaska Highway closed north of Highway 29 junction

Chris Newton -
2:10 p.m. UPDATE: According to DriveBC.ca, officials are currently conducting an assessment at the scene of the crash, which...
Read more
News

Happily Ever After Ball for Natalie Small pushed back to October 6th

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The fundraising ball for a local 4-year-old with neuroblastoma has been pushed back to October 6th. The...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Happily Ever After Ball for Natalie Small pushed back to October...

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The fundraising ball for a local 4-year-old with neuroblastoma has been pushed back to October 6th. The Happily Ever After Ball was...

Site preparation work begins for new school in Fort St. John

Woodfibre LNG announces new company president

D Crew comes out on top at Allen LaFleur Tournament of...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.