Over $14,500 raised in Fort St. John on Miracle Treat Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Fort St. John stepped up once again for the Children’s Miracle Network and also treated their sweets tooth’s on Miracle Treat Day, which took place last Thursday.

Fort St. John Dairy Queen co-owner Linda Patterson says this year, the local DQ served 1,701 Blizzards and raised a total of $14,683.92.

While not as impressive as last year, when residents bought over 2,200 Blizzard treats and raised nearly $16,000, the tally is still impressive.

“I’m still thoroughly impressed,” said Patterson. “This community is absolutely amazing, and so generous.”

Patterson thinks that the large amount of thick, heavy smoke from wildfires burning in the rest of the province that blanketed the Energetic City late last week may have kept some customers from venturing outside due to the poor air quality.

The provincial total is still be added as numbers could take closer to a week to be finalized for a grand total in B.C.

Since 1984, DQ and the Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals have partnered to raise more than $115 million.

