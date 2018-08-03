Parade kicks off the Worlds Invitational Gold Panning event in Taylor

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 46th Annual Worlds Invitational Gold Panning Championship started Friday night. The event kicked off with the annual parade through Taylor.

The championships will see residents along with certified professionals pan for the prized mineral in seven different classes at Peace Island Park.

Here are the parade winners from this year.

Commercial:

1) Hans On Mechanical

2) Great Canadian Oil Change

3) Enbridge Fire Department

Non-Profit/Public:

1) Brian Folk

2) Mower Mayhem

3) Shriner’s

Government:

1) Taylor Fire & Rescue

2) Mayor Rob Fraser

3) District of Taylor

Animals/Livestock:

1) Shane Wagner

2) Dale Klassen (Chambers Farm)

3) Dustin Chambers (Chambers Farm)

Children’s: 1) Pratt Honey Wagon

The competition starts at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday with the celebrity media sponsor round and finishes at noon on Sunday with the Class “A” championship. Once the competition concludes there will be an awards presentation with the top panner receiving a belt buckle and cash prize.

See the full event schedule below.

On Friday, Trev Talks featured a full show about the event in Taylor. Watch the video below for even more information about the history of the event and all the fun planned this weekend.

2018 World’s Invitational Gold Panning Schedule

