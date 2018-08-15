Peace River named one of the Top 5 Instagram-worthy places in Canada by Expedia

Advertisement

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – Travel website Expedia has named the Alberta community of Peace River as one of the Top 5 places in Canada to snap a photo worthy of sharing on the social media platform Instagram.

Expedia author Karli Mauldin says that the ideal photo can be captured from the Misery Mountain Ski Centre, which is located in the Upper West Peace neighbourhood of Peace River.

“It’s a family-friendly and affordable ski area with over 26 runs,” writes Mauldin. “You can get some great Insta-worthy photos of the Peace River Valley during a winter day in between your ski and snowboarding lessons. Don’t forget to take a stroll in Riverfront Park, which is one of the best places to take pictures in town. You’ll even see a statue of the town’s legend, 12 Foot Davis.”

Mauldin added that the community, much like the B.C. Peace Region, also offers photographers a chance to capture other Insta-worthy phenomena, including native wildlife, waterfalls, and the Northern Lights.

Indeed, many B.C. residents have also shared their photos of the Peace River Valley on Instagram as well.

Peace River was ranked fifth on the list, behind Smithers, Yellowknife, Thunder Bay, and Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Story courtesy Expedia: https://www.expedia.ca/travelblog/instagram-worthy-place-canada/

