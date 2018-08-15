Peace River named one of the Top 5 Instagram-worthy places in Canada by Expedia

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – Travel website Expedia has named the Alberta community of Peace River as one of the Top 5 places in Canada to snap a photo worthy of sharing on the social media platform Instagram.
Expedia author Karli Mauldin says that the ideal photo can be captured from the Misery Mountain Ski Centre, which is located in the Upper West Peace neighbourhood of Peace River.
“It’s a family-friendly and affordable ski area with over 26 runs,” writes Mauldin. “You can get some great Insta-worthy photos of the Peace River Valley during a winter day in between your ski and snowboarding lessons. Don’t forget to take a stroll in Riverfront Park, which is one of the best places to take pictures in town. You’ll even see a statue of the town’s legend, 12 Foot Davis.”
Mauldin added that the community, much like the B.C. Peace Region, also offers photographers a chance to capture other Insta-worthy phenomena, including native wildlife, waterfalls, and the Northern Lights.
Indeed, many B.C. residents have also shared their photos of the Peace River Valley on Instagram as well.
While we were going through Dawson Creek BC a few days ago for a much needed shower and laundry session, this awesome lady told us that we needed to backtrack after we volunteered in Fort St. John and check out the drive through Hudson’s Hope, peace river and Chetwynd to see the chainsaw carving championship—oh and along the way make sure you stop by to view the valley that will be flooded after the site C dam gets put up. We were like whoa, we didn’t realize it was right here. The drive was stunning, the valley is clearly gorgeous. I know there are several opinions about this dam going up but what a shame to lose such a beautiful place with apparently some of the richest soils to grow from. We looked out at the peace river overlook as this gnarly storm came in and slowly engulfed the valley making it look like it was disappearing into the clouds. Appropriate, moving, and frankly quite sad. #sitec #peacerivervalley #vanlifediaries #beoldlater
Peace River was ranked fifth on the list, behind Smithers, Yellowknife, Thunder Bay, and Sherbrooke, Quebec.
