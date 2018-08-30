Peace River Regional District announces new Fire Chief for Charlie Lake Fire Department

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has hired someone to lead the Charlie Lake Fire Department.

The PRRD announced today that Edward Albury will join the department as its new Fire Chief.

Albury is from the District of Taylor where he served as Fire Chief and Protective Services Manager since 2016. He has been in the fire service for 25 years, starting his career at the Mill Bay Volunteer Fire Department as a Junior Firefighter volunteer while still in high school.

Albury will be taking over for Interim Fire Chief Patrick McPhillips. McPhillips was appointed the position when former Fire Chief Dale Widsten left after less than two months.

Albury’s first day with the Charlie Lake Fire Department is September 24th.

