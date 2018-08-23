Possible jewelry scammers from Alberta could be in the B.C. Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A jewelry scam that has been reported in the Edmonton and Grande Prairie areas could also be surfacing in the B.C. Peace Region.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Corporal Laurel Kading with the St. Albert RCMP said that the detachment was recently made aware of a possible scam in the Edmonton area in which people offer to sell gold rings and gold chains from their vehicle in order to get money for gas.

The scammers tell would-be victims that they are travelling across Canada, and are selling a large number of gold rings or necklaces so they can continue their trip.

Cpl. Kading explained that there is no way of verifying the value of these rings or chains, especially when they are being sold from a vehicle in a parking lot or on the side of a highway.

She added that a similar scam involving selling “designer” leather jackets from a vehicle in a parking lot seems to return to St. Albert every so often and catches some residents unaware.

As reported by EverythingGP.com, the scammers also appear to have made their way to the Grande Prairie area.

In a post on their Facebook page, Janina’s Jewellers in Grande Prairie said that over the past few weeks, it has seen an increasing number of people coming in to have the authenticity of jewellery checked, which after an inspection turns out to be fake.

According to a news tips received by Energeticcity.ca on Thursday morning, the scammers may now have been spotted in the B.C. Peace Region.

A caller, who wished to remain anonymous, said that on Wednesday evening, they encountered a family travelling in a dark-coloured SUV or crossover vehicle stopped at a gas station in Dawson Creek trying to sell gold jewelry for gas money.

The caller said that after selling their wares to at least one person, they noticed that the family did not end up buying gas, but left the gas station headed towards Fort St. John or Chetwynd.

Cpl. Kading stated in the release that while the St. Albert RCMP cannot say for sure that the jackets and gold are worthless, officers are warning the public that it is “Buyer Beware” in these kinds of transactions.

“Don’t become the proud owner of ‘Fool’s Gold,’” she added.

With files from EverthingGP.com: https://everythinggp.com/article/535936/jewellery-scam-surfacing-grande-prairie-region