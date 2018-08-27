7.8 C
Predators' receiving $1,000 cheque. Photo by Eva Peters.
Predators receive $1,000 donation at training camp

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Predators Elite Female Hockey Team held their training camp last weekend where they received a very generous donation.

The Taylor Recreational Hockey League was on hand to present the Predators with a cheque for $1,000. Predators coach Rob Larson explained that the donation will be used to cover the training camps ice times.

“We really appreciate the Taylor Rec League contributing to the girl’s hockey program and we look forward to utilizing the money in a way to help the community,” said Larson.

Now that camp is finished the Predators’ focus shifts to their exhibition season which starts the third week of September.

John Luke Kieper

