Predators training camp takes place this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Predators Elite Female Hockey Team will hold their training camp this weekend at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The camp will see Peewee, Bantam and Midget players all competing for their respected teams. The cost for the camp is $75 for Peewees while Bantam and Midget camps cost $100.

A full season schedule is also being finalized which includes practices, games and tournaments. Majority of this year’s practices will take place in Fort St. John, Taylor and Clearview with some weekend time available in Chetwynd and Dawson Creek.

The Predators Training camp schedule is shown below:

Saturday, August 25th:

11:00 am – 12:15 pm: Bantam

12:30 – 1:45 pm: Midget

2:00 – 3:45 pm: Peewee

4:00 – 5:15 pm: Bantam

5:30 – 6:45 pm: Midget

Sunday, August 26th:

11:45 am – 12:55 pm: Peewee

1:10 – 2:10 pm: Bantam

2:30 – 3:45 pm: Midget

All ice times take place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.