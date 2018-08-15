Province declares state of emergency as hundreds of wildfires continue to rage across B.C.

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. government has declared a provincial state of emergency to support the provincewide response to the ongoing wildfire situation.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth made the declaration at 8:30 Wednesday morning based on the recommendation from B.C.’s wildfire and emergency management officials.

The state of emergency is initially in effect for 14 days, once issued, and may be extended or rescinded as necessary.

The state of emergency applies to the entire province and ensures federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a co-ordinated response to protect the public, which remains the provincial government’s top priority.

During the 2017 wildfire season, the Province was in a provincial state of emergency for 10 weeks, from July 7th to September 15th. The previous provincial state of emergency before the 2017 wildfire season was issued in August 2003.

“Public safety is always our first priority and, as wildfire activity is expected to increase, this is a progressive step in our wildfire response to make sure British Columbia has access to any and all resources necessary,” Farnworth said. “Taking this step will further ensure we can protect the public, property and infrastructure, and assist with firefighting efforts.”

As of yesterday, there were 566 wildfires burning in B.C., with 29 evacuation orders affecting approximately 3,050 people, in addition to 48 evacuation alerts impacting approximately 18,720 people.

The Province says that the extended weather forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions, with a risk of thunderstorms in some parts of the province.

Currently, more than 3,372 firefighters and contractors are actively engaged in fighting fires in all fire regions of the province. This includes 1,427 B.C. contract personnel, as well as 436 out-of-province personnel from Alberta, New Brunswick, Northwest Territories, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Parks Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.

The federal government has responded to and accepted British Columbia’s request for assistance. In the coming days, federal personnel and resources will be arriving in B.C. to assist with wildfire efforts.

“Given the unpredictable behaviour of wildfires and the number of significant wildfires in all areas of the province, we’re bringing in the additional resources we need to keep people and communities as safe as possible,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “We’re asking British Columbians to do their part and follow burning bans and restrictions to prevent human-caused fires.”

The state of emergency gives agencies, such as the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Emergency Management BC, the fire commissioner and the RCMP, the authority to take every action necessary to fight the wildfires and protect people and communities.

