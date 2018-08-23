10.3 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
BC Bus North in Fort St. John. Photo by Chris Newton
Home News Province says ridership steadily increasing after BC Bus North launch
NewsRegional

Province says ridership steadily increasing after BC Bus North launch

Chris Newton

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The provincial government says that its new BC Bus North service has recorded approximately 900 riders book trips since its launch at the beginning of the summer.

The long-haul bus service began on June 4th in response to Greyhound Canada’s decision to eliminate service on routes in Northern B.C.

In its first month of service, BC Bus North had close to 300 trips booked, increasing to approximately 450 in July. As of early August, the upward ridership trend continued, for a total number of 900 trips booked in just a little over two months.

BC Bus Northwas launched as an interim service while the Province works to find a long-term inter-community transportation solution for not only Northern B.C., but the entire province after Greyhound announced that it was ending service in all of Western Canada.

BC Bus North offers twice-weekly service between Prince Rupert and Prince George, between Prince George and Valemount, and from Prince George to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John. Additionally, the service provides one round-trip per week from Dawson Creek and Fort St. John to Fort Nelson.

The service was designed with affordability in mind, with one-way fares being either $35 or $45 per route, depending on how far people are travelling.

BC Transit and its contracted operator, Pacific Western Transportation, are delivering the service that operates using four highway coaches equipped with comfortable seating suitable for long-distance travel, luggage and washroom facilities.

Customers can purchase tickets using credit card or debit by calling 1 844 564-7494 daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or by visiting: www.BCBus.ca.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Previous articlePossible jewelry scammers from Alberta could be in the B.C. Peace Region
Next articleFort St. John Huskies main camp runs this weekend at Pomeroy Sport Centre
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

WorkSafeBC data shows steady rise in hearing loss among oil and gas drilling workers

Chris Newton -
RICHMOND, B.C. — WorkSafeBC is raising concerns about an increase in hearing loss among workers in the oil and gas...
Read more
News

Heavy delays between Dawson Creek and Taylor as crews repave ‘dip’ problem near Tower Lake

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with Caribou Road Services say that motorists can expect heavy delays on the...
Read more
News

Possible jewelry scammers from Alberta could be in the B.C. Peace Region

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A jewelry scam that has been reported in the Edmonton and Grande Prairie areas...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Province says ridership steadily increasing after BC Bus North launch

Chris Newton -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The provincial government says that its new BC Bus North service has recorded approximately 900 riders book trips since its...

Possible jewelry scammers from Alberta could be in the B.C. Peace...

Final Peace Motocross Association races go down in Chetwynd this weekend

Supreme Court dismisses City of Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.