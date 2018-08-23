Province says ridership steadily increasing after BC Bus North launch

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The provincial government says that its new BC Bus North service has recorded approximately 900 riders book trips since its launch at the beginning of the summer.

The long-haul bus service began on June 4th in response to Greyhound Canada’s decision to eliminate service on routes in Northern B.C.

In its first month of service, BC Bus North had close to 300 trips booked, increasing to approximately 450 in July. As of early August, the upward ridership trend continued, for a total number of 900 trips booked in just a little over two months.

BC Bus Northwas launched as an interim service while the Province works to find a long-term inter-community transportation solution for not only Northern B.C., but the entire province after Greyhound announced that it was ending service in all of Western Canada.

BC Bus North offers twice-weekly service between Prince Rupert and Prince George, between Prince George and Valemount, and from Prince George to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John. Additionally, the service provides one round-trip per week from Dawson Creek and Fort St. John to Fort Nelson.

The service was designed with affordability in mind, with one-way fares being either $35 or $45 per route, depending on how far people are travelling.

BC Transit and its contracted operator, Pacific Western Transportation, are delivering the service that operates using four highway coaches equipped with comfortable seating suitable for long-distance travel, luggage and washroom facilities.

Customers can purchase tickets using credit card or debit by calling 1 844 564-7494 daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or by visiting: www.BCBus.ca.

