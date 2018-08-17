22.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Chutanli Lake Fire west of Quesnel. Photo by BC Wildfire Service.
Home Forest Fire News Province to match Red Cross donations for B.C. residents affected by wildfires
Forest Fire NewsNews

Province to match Red Cross donations for B.C. residents affected by wildfires

Chris Newton

VICTORIA, B.C. – The provincial government says that it will match all donations up to $20 million received by the Canadian Red Cross in support of residents affected by the wildfires that are burning around B.C.

“The Red Cross is on the ground, helping people and communities affected by the wildfires burning around the province,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “The Province is supporting this critical work by matching contributions to the Red Cross, so donations will go even further.”

The Canadian Red Cross says it will be working with the Province, local authorities and First Nations leadership to help people and communities impacted by the wildfires.

“We know people in B.C. and across the country are concerned and want to help. Donating to the Red Cross is a great way to do that,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Our government is doing everything we can to support firefighters and emergency responders, and keep people and communities as safe as possible. The Red Cross provides critical help in emergency situations like this. It’s important that we support that work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Province will match donations until October 12th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the B.C. fires can do so by calling 1 800 418-1111, contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office or online: www.redcross.ca.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A province-wide state of emergency that was declared on Wednesday will remain in effect for at least the next 12 days.

Previous articleNorthern B.C. residents urged to conserve water
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

Northern B.C. residents urged to conserve water

Chris Newton -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The provincial government says that extremely warm and dry conditions have prompted officials to set...
Read more
Forest Fire News

Campfire ban coming into effect in Northeast B.C. this Saturday

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service says that all open burning, including campfires, will be prohibited...
Read more
Election

Mayors Ackerman and Bumstead seeking re-election this fall

Chris Newton -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman and Dawson Creek mayor Dale Bumstead have both confirmed...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Forest Fire News

No homes or oil and gas properties currently being threatened by...

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say that compared to what is occurring in the rest of the province,...

Registration now open for September’s 100 Women who Care

71st Annual North Peace Fall Fair kicks off today

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.