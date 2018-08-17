Province to match Red Cross donations for B.C. residents affected by wildfires

VICTORIA, B.C. – The provincial government says that it will match all donations up to $20 million received by the Canadian Red Cross in support of residents affected by the wildfires that are burning around B.C.

“The Red Cross is on the ground, helping people and communities affected by the wildfires burning around the province,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “The Province is supporting this critical work by matching contributions to the Red Cross, so donations will go even further.”

The Canadian Red Cross says it will be working with the Province, local authorities and First Nations leadership to help people and communities impacted by the wildfires.

“We know people in B.C. and across the country are concerned and want to help. Donating to the Red Cross is a great way to do that,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Our government is doing everything we can to support firefighters and emergency responders, and keep people and communities as safe as possible. The Red Cross provides critical help in emergency situations like this. It’s important that we support that work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Province will match donations until October 12th.

Advertisement Advertisement

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the B.C. fires can do so by calling 1 800 418-1111, contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office or online: www.redcross.ca.

Advertisement Advertisement

A province-wide state of emergency that was declared on Wednesday will remain in effect for at least the next 12 days.