Provincial Government to start budget consultations in Dawson Creek

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government will start 2019 budget consultations in Dawson Creek this September.

The all-party Select Standing Committee on Finance will start consultation on September 17. The consultation will run until October 15, and on top of the public consultation meetings, members of the public can provide their ideas for the next provincial budget by telephone at a public hearing, by providing a written, audio or video submission, or by filling out an online survey. The committee must release its report by Nov. 15.

“This consultation is a great opportunity for British Columbians to share their priorities for Budget 2019,” said Bob D’Eith, committee chair. “In renewing our consultation outreach, we are encouraging more British Columbians to participate, including Indigenous organizations, community-based groups and first-time participants.

Registration for public hearings will open on Friday, Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. (Pacific time) via the committee’s website: https://www.leg.bc.ca/cmt/ finance

The committee will hold public hearings in 14 communities throughout the province:

Dawson Creek (Sept. 17)

Prince George (Sept. 18)

Smithers (Sept. 18)

Masset (Sept. 19)

Campbell River (Sept. 20)

Vancouver (Sept. 24)

Cranbrook (Sept. 25)

Trail (Sept. 25)

Nelson (Sept. 26)

Kamloops (Sept. 26)

Kelowna (Sept. 27)

Esquimalt (Oct. 9)

Mission (Oct. 10)

Surrey (Oct. 11)

British Columbians may also request to participate via teleconference opportunities by calling 1 877 428-8337 toll-free in B.C. from 9 a.m. onward on Friday, Sept. 7. Open-mike opportunities will also be available at public hearings.