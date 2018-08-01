PRRD hires interim Fire Chief in Charlie Lake

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has hired someone to lead the Charlie Lake Fire Department on an interim basis.

The PRRD announced yesterday that Patrick McPhillips has joined the Charlie Lake Fire Department as Interim Fire Chief.

McPhillips had a 35-year career with Coquitlam Fire/Rescue where he served as a professional firefighter, Chief Training Officer and Assistant Chief of Operations.

He’ll be taking over from Dale Widsten, whose last day as the fire department’s Chief is this Thursday.

Widsten was announced as the Charlie Lake Fire Department’s new Chief at the end of June, after the departure of former Fire Chief Dan Ross.

However, Widsten’s tenure lasted less than two months, after he accepted a position as the new District Fire Chief for the County of Grande Prairie, overseeing four fire departments in Sexsmith, Bezanson, LaGlace, and Teepee Creek.

The PRRD says that McPhillips will support the Charlie Lake Fire Department with the daily operations until a new Fire Chief and Deputy Chief are in place.

