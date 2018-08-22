PRRD postpones public hearing on proposed bylaw prohibiting sales of cannabis, pipes, bongs, and vaporizers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has postponed Thursday’s public hearing regarding its proposed bylaw that would prohibit the sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis accessories, including pipes, bongs, vaporizers, and other items that could be used to consume cannabis.

The PRRD Board previously approved second reading of the proposed bylaw at the Regional Board meeting on July 26th.

The bylaw was first introduced and passed first rading back on February 22nd, after which it was sent off for a legal review.

Was supposed to have taken place at this week’s regular Board meeting, which is taking place on Thursday, August 23rd at the North Peace Cultural Centre in Fort St. John.

The PRRD said last week that both the public hearing and the bylaw’s third reading will not be included in the agenda, and that no scheduled date has been set.