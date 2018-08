Randle, Harris, Leask Jr. and Guard win back to back at Halfway River Rodeo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2018 Halfway River Valley Round Up Open Rodeo was held this weekend.

The event saw a plethora of amateur athletes competing for belt buckles and a variety of prizes.

Justin Randle, Curtis Harris, Mac Leask Jr and Nicole Guard won on both days for their respective events.

Winners from the rodeo are shown below:

Bareback:

Saturday: Justin Randle

Sunday: Justin Randle

Average: Justin Randle

Saddle Bronc:

Saturday: Chance Bolin

Sunday: Colton Crook

Average: Chance Bolin

Bull Riding:

Saturday: Justin Siemens

Sunday: Denton Spiers

Average: Denton Spiers

Junior Barrels:

Saturday: Kali Clare-Atkings

Sunday: Shelby Corr

Average: Kali Clare-Atkings

Ladies Barrels:

Saturday: Nicole Guard

Sunday: Nicole Guard

Average: Nicole Guard

Peewee Barrels:

Saturday: Halle Easthope

Sunday: Brook Kosick

Average: Halle Easthope

Junior Steer:

Saturday: Taylor Jones

Sunday:

Average: Taylor Jones

Breakaway Roping:

Saturday: Wade Roberts

Sunday: Sam Smith

Average: Wade Roberts

Cow Riding:

Saturday: Curtis Harris

Sunday: Curtis Harris

Average: Curtis Harris

Darelene Field Memorial Cow Riding:

Saturday: Moira Serle

Steer Wrestling:

Saturday: Mac Leask Jr

Sunday: Mac Leask Jr

Average: Mac Leask Jr

Tie-Down Roping:

Saturday: Ben Jackson

Sunday: Ingram Pederson

Average: Ben Jackson