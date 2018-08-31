RCMP investigating serious three vehicle collision near Beaverlodge

Advertisement

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating a collision that closed Highway 43 between Hythe and Beaverlodge on Friday morning.

The RCMP were called to the collision at approximately 6:15 a.m. Alberta time near Township Road 724A.

The collision involved three vehicles with one driver being taken away by STARS Air Ambulance to an area hospital. One driver was taken by ground ambulance to be treated for injuries, and the third was not injured.

STAR-5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Beaverlodge, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 31, 2018

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and no charges have been laid at this time. RCMP are requesting witnesses come forward with any information they may have with regards to this incident.

If you have any information on this occurrence, please contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Highway was closed for most of the day Friday but has since re-opened.

