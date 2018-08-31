Advertisement

RCMP investigating serious three vehicle collision near Beaverlodge

Adam Reaburn
The location of Friday morning's crash on Highway 43. Photo by Google Maps
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – The Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating a collision that closed Highway 43 between Hythe and Beaverlodge on Friday morning.

The RCMP were called to the collision at approximately 6:15 a.m. Alberta time near Township Road 724A.

The collision involved three vehicles with one driver being taken away by STARS Air Ambulance to an area hospital.  One driver was taken by ground ambulance to be treated for injuries, and the third was not injured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and no charges have been laid at this time. RCMP are requesting witnesses come forward with any information they may have with regards to this incident.

If you have any information on this occurrence, please contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2485, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Highway was closed for most of the day Friday but has since re-opened.

