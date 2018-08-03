RCMP raising money with Fill the Boot

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the RCMP were at Safeway Friday hosting their “Fill the Boot” which was raising money for pediatric cancer research.

As of 4:30 p.m. the boot was halfway full. Watch Commander Spencer Owen and Constable Rebecca Bojczuk estimated that over $400 had been raised so far.

Owen explained that Fill the Boot is a fundraiser part of the Cops for Cancer – Tour de North which is an 800-kilometre bike ride from Prince George to Prince Rupert that also raises money for cancer research.

Owen added that 80 percent of the money raised would go towards fighting childhood cancer while the other 20 percent going to Camp Goodtimes.

“Well I think everyone has their own reasons for doing it, but for me its something I can do,” said Owen. “Any little bit helps and its all going to a good cause.”

Owen went on to say that the support of the community has been fantastic into helping them with their cause.

“It’s fantastic, the support is unreal in Fort St. John. We appreciate everybody, every little bit helps and we’re getting fantastic donations.”

In addition to Fill the Boot, the RCMP will also be holding a Jail and Bail on September 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Members of the community who have been nominated by their friends, family, and co-workers will be “arrested” and brought to a mock jail where a short mock trial will take place. Bail will be set and the arrested person will then be given time to raise the requested amount from the mock bail hearing.

The Tour de North takes place from September 14th-20th.

