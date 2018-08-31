RCMP reminding motorists that school zones are back in effect this Tuesday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP is reminding motorists that with schools back in session next week, officers will be back out in full force patrolling school zones and crosswalks across the province.

School zone speed limits are in effect from 8 am to 5 pm during school days and the posted speed is 30 km/hour.

Police will be watching for speeders, and they won’t be handing out warnings. Tickets start at $196 and move up from there. With the anticipated thousands of children returning to class, their safety will be paramount. The RCMP is asking the public to be mindful that all school zones are back in effect next week and to be watchful for school children on their routes.

Distracted driving is now a leading cause of injury and death. As a driver, your full attention must at all times be on the task of driving. This includes noting and obeying all speed limit signs, especially those in school zones. In addition, playground zone speed limits are in effect from dawn to dusk every day and are also 30 km/hr.

Listed below are several common school zone-related offences, along with their associated fines:

Speed in a school zone or playground zone: $196

Fail to obey school guard or school patrol: $167

Fail to stop for School Bus: $368

Fail to yield to a pedestrian at crosswalk: $167

For more safety tips to ensure everyone has a safe start to the school year visit BCRCMP or ICBC.

