The Shovel Lake Fire near Fraser Lake. Photo by BC Wildfire Service.
Forest Fire NewsNews

Red Cross now accepting donations for B.C. Wildfire victims

Adam Reaburn

VICTORIA, B.C. – With over 560 forest fires burning in B.C., the Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal for donations.

The donations will go to support those people impacted by this summers wildfires.  The Canadian Red Cross works alongside the Province of British Columbia, local authorities, and First Nations leadership to plan how to help those affected by the wildfires.

Kimberley Nemrava, Canadian Red Cross Vice-President, British Columbia and Yukon said “More than 3,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes this summer and there continue to be more than 560 wildfires burning across the province. With the donations from generous Canadians, the Red Cross will help ensure people are cared for now and as they start their recovery.”

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the BC fires can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.

Adam Reaburn

